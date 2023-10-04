Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

Step back in time at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center’s annual event, Harvest to Home! On October 6th (9 am – 6 pm) and October 7th (7 am – 3 pm), this fascinating event returns to the center, offering a glimpse into the farming practices of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

A Journey Through Time

Harvest to Home aims to educate visitors about the traditional farming methods that the Amish community continues to embrace today. This year’s show will focus on corn, featuring activities such as hand shucking and mechanical picking, horse-drawn and tractor-driven equipment, and even corn shelling using a Minneapolis Moline Corn Sheller. Witness the transformation of corn cobs into livestock bedding and feed, as well as the production of cornmeal at a working grist mill.

More Than Just Farming

While agriculture takes center stage, Harvest to Home offers a wide array of attractions. Marvel at sawmilling powered by gas and steam, and experience the buzz saw in action. Field demonstrations showcase plowing, corn stalk chopping, and disking. Antique farm machinery, tractors, early gasoline engines, and miniature steam-powered displays will captivate enthusiasts. Don’t miss the blacksmithing demonstrations, horse shoeing, and equipment powered by horse treadmills. For the kids, there are buggy rides and a “train” that circles the grounds.

Explore the IAHC Campus

The Illinois Amish Heritage Center Campus is continually expanding. This year, you can tour the 1879 Miller/Herschberger Barn and the beautifully restored 1882 Daniel Schrock home, furnished with period items. Additionally, explore the 1865 Moses Yoder home, the German Schoolhouse, and the Yoder Workshop. Be sure to catch the Parade of Power, featuring horses and mechanical equipment, with informative commentary.

Delicious Food and More

Savor a variety of meals and sandwiches in the pavilion, including a hearty pancake, sausage, and liverwurst breakfast on Saturday. Treat yourself to homemade ice cream, kettle corn, lemonade shakeups, crafts, exhibits, and fall-related activities.

Join the Fun

Everyone is welcome to this family-friendly event, where learning meets fun. Golf carts are welcome, and the campus offers ample parking, restrooms, and handicapped accessibility.

Note: Harvest to Home is an outdoor event, so it is weather-dependent. Any changes or decisions regarding activities will be made on-site, so be sure to check in if you’re planning to attend.