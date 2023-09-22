Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready to embark on an electrifying journey into the Spider-Verse as the State Farm Center welcomes Spider-Man Live in Concert this fall! In this groundbreaking event, the Academy Award®-winning film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” from Sony Pictures Animation will be brought to life with the magic of a live orchestra, band, and turntables featuring a scratch DJ.

We had the pleasure of speaking with Emily Marshall, the conductor of this extraordinary event. She shared her insights into conducting and the unique experience of bringing “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” to life on stage.

Emily explained how they approached conducting the concert, which involves a complex fusion of a full orchestra, electrifying electronics, and mind-blowing turntable scratching techniques. She expressed her excitement at being able to reproduce this technically intricate score live, making it a treat for fans around the country.

The film’s music score, composed by Daniel Pemberton, is a captivating blend of hip-hop and heroism. It also features contributions from industry giants like Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith, and Nicki Minaj. This diversity in musical styles adds an extra layer of creativity to the event, enhancing the overall experience.

Notably, the Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-female lead orchestra, joins this tour along with a female conductor, marking an important milestone. This groundbreaking inclusion showcases the talents of women, especially women of color, in the world of orchestral music.

The live orchestra and a DJ scratching live on stage promise an immersive experience that enhances the magic of the film. It’s a fusion of visuals and music that will leave audiences spellbound.

Lastly, this trend of “film in concert” events, including “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” plays a crucial role in introducing young audiences and families to symphonic music. It’s an opportunity to create new orchestra fans from a young age, enriching the world of music.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event as “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” embarks on a national tour, stopping in more than 60 cities. Experience the magic of Spider-Verse like never before and be part of a musical journey that’s bound to leave you awestruck. Grab your tickets and swing into action!