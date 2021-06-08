Everything you need to know about rhubarb with Lisa Lewey-Shields

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Rhubarb—there’s a whole lot more you can do with this tart spring sweetheart than make a pie! But first, what the heck is rhubarb?

Despite its frequent starring role in desserts, rhubarb is botanically a vegetable—although, in a kooky twist, the U.S. Customs Court in Buffalo, New York ruled it legally a fruit in 1947 to lower the tax on imported rhubarb. No matter what you call it, take note that the edible portion of the plant is the tall, celery-like stalk, which comes in lovely shades of ruby red, spotted pink, and light green. The large green leaves are poisonous, so discard them if you’re harvesting rhubarb from your yard; stores will only sell the stalks. You can lay them under you other rhubarb stalks to mulch and compost for weed control.

While rhubarb can be eaten raw, it has a tart, sour taste and fibrous texture—so it’s more often cooked, mixed into things, and paired with sweeteners for balance. Super low in calories (only 26!), one cup of raw, diced rhubarb is a great source of vitamin K (which supports healthy bone growth), the infection-fighter vitamin C, calcium, vitamin A, fiber, and much, much more. It is known for aiding digestion, making it a good addition to your meal plan if your kiddo is prone to constipation.

Recipe 1: Basic Rhubarb Compote

• 6 cups fresh chopped rhubarb, washed

• 1/2 cup fresh orange juice

• 1/2 cup maple sugar or brown sugar

Combine all ingredients in a medium heavy-bottomed saucepan.

Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Cover and simmer gently for about five minutes. Rhubarb will begin to soften.

Uncover and continue to cook another five minutes.

Remove from heat, cool.

Makes about three cups.

Recipe 2: Honey Rhubarb Compote

• 6 cups fresh or frozen rhubarb

• 1/2 cup apple juice

• 1/4 cup honey

• (2 small beets – optional, for extra color)

• In a saucepan, bring apple juice to a boil. Peel and slice beets into halves and add to juice. Simmer for a minute or so until beets begin to release their juices and color.

• Add rhubarb and honey and stir until honey is melted and mixture is combined.

• Cook mixture slowly for about 8 minutes. Turn off heat and remove beet slices from the compote. Taste for sweetness and add more honey if desired.

• Cool compote completely; mixture will thicken as it cools. Store in a jar in the refrigerator for up to a week.



Tangy Rhubarb Salsa

Ingredient Checklist

• 2 cups thinly sliced rhubarb

• 1 small red onion, coarsely chopped

• 1 large green bell pepper, seeded and coarsely chopped

• 1 large red bell pepper, seeded and coarsely chopped

• 1 large yellow bell pepper, seeded and coarsely chopped

• 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and coarsely chopped – or to taste

• ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

• 3 roma (plum) tomatoes, finely diced

• 2 teaspoons brown sugar

• 5 tablespoons Key lime juice

• 2 teaspoons coarse salt

• 1 pinch garlic powder, or to taste

• ground black pepper to taste



Directions:

Stir rhubarb into a large pot of boiling water and cook for 10 seconds. Quickly drain rhubarb and rinse with cold water until cool; transfer rhubarb to a large bowl.

Place red onion, green, red, and yellow bell peppers, jalapeno pepper, and cilantro into a food processor and pulse 3 or 4 times to finely chop; transfer pepper mixture to bowl with rhubarb. Stir in roma tomatoes.

Dissolve brown sugar in Key lime juice in a bowl; lightly stir lime juice mixture into rhubarb mixture. Sprinkle salsa with salt, garlic powder, and black pepper and stir salsa again. Refrigerate at least 3 hours to blend flavors.

© Copyright 2021 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/05/2021

Rhubarb Streusel Muffins

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 min. Bake: 25 min.

YIELD: about 1-1/2 dozen.

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup butter, softened

• 1 cup packed brown sugar

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1 large egg, room temperature

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/8 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup sour cream

• 3 cups chopped fresh or frozen rhubarb, thawed



• TOPPING:

• 1/2 cup chopped pecans

• 1/4 cup packed brown sugar

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1 tablespoon cold butter

Directions

• 1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with sour cream, beating well after each addition. Fold in rhubarb.

• 2. Fill paper-lined or greased muffin cups three-fourths full. For topping, combine the pecans, brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over batter.

• 3. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 22-25 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. Serve warm.

© 2021 RDA Enthusiast Brands, LLC

Strawberry Rhubarb Yogurt Pops

Chef Jen Yee at New York City’s Lafayette makes these refreshing and not-too-sweet icy treats. While she prefers the water content of 2 percent yogurt to yield the best texture, you can substitute whole-milk yogurt.

Yield: makes 8-10 pops

Time: 4 hours, 15 minutes

Ingredients

• 1 lb. strawberries, hulled and minced

• 3⁄4 cup fresh orange juice

• 1⁄4 tsp. kosher salt

• 3 stalks rhubarb, trimmed and minced

• 4 oz. plain 2 percent Greek yogurt

• 1⁄2 cup honey, preferably orange blossom



Instructions

Bring strawberries, juice, salt, and rhubarb to a simmer in a 4-qt. saucepan; cook until fruit begins to break down, 3–4 minutes. Let cool and, using a slotted spoon, transfer 1⁄2 cup fruit to a bowl. Transfer remaining fruit mixture to a blender; add yogurt and honey and purée until smooth. Stir in reserved fruit; divide mixture between individual ice-pop molds. Freeze 1 hour, then insert a popsicle stick into each mold; freeze until pops are solid, about 3 hours more. To release ice pops from molds, briefly run the bottom of the molds under warm water.

Cinnamon Rhubarb Bread



2013 AFarmgirlsDabbles.com

Ingredients

FOR THE CINNAMON RHUBARB BREAD:

3 c. All-purpose Flour

1 tbsp. Baking Powder

1 1/2 tbsp. Cinnamon

1/4 tsp. Nutmeg

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

3 Large Eggs

1 1/2 c. Sugar

1/4 c. Vegetable Oil

1/4 c. Applesauce

1 tbsp. Pure Vanilla Extract

2 c. Chopped Rhubarb

FOR THE BROWN-BUTTER GLAZE:

1 tbsp. To 2 Tablespoons Half-and-half, As Needed

1 c. Sifted Powdered Sugar

4 tbsp. Unsalted Butter

1 tsp. Pure Vanilla Extract

Directions

For the cinnamon rhubarb bread:

Preheat oven to 325°F. Lightly spray the insides of two 8 x 4 inch loaf pans and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.

In a medium mixing bowl, beat eggs. Stir in sugar, oil, applesauce, and vanilla.

Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, stirring until just moistened, taking care to not over-mix. Reserve a few pieces of the rhubarb. Fold the rest of the rhubarb into the batter and then divide batter evenly between the two prepared pans. Poke the reserved rhubarb pieces into the top of the bread, for a pretty effect.

Bake about 60–65 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center of each loaf comes out clean. Cool in the pans on wire racks for 10 minutes.

Loosen edges and remove loaves from pans. Cool loaves completely on wire racks.

For the brown-butter glaze:

Once the loaves have cooled, prepare the brown-butter glaze. First, pour half-and-half into a small bowl and set aside. This is just to take the chill off, while you prepare the rest of the glaze.

Add sifted powdered sugar to a medium-sized bowl and set aside.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, warm butter until golden brown and foaming, stirring occasionally. This should take about 6–8 minutes. The butter should smell delicious and toasty. If it smells burnt, you went too far.

Carefully pour browned butter into the powdered sugar, leaving all but the darkest butter sediment behind. Add 1 tablespoon of the half-and-half, and then add the vanilla. Stir vigorously until smooth. You want the glaze to be somewhat thick, but easily pourable. If it seems too thick, add a bit more of the half-and-half until you like the consistency. Drizzle the glaze over the loaves while the glaze is still warm.

Old Fashioned Rhubarb Bread Pudding

Ingredient Checklist

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups boiling water

¼ cup butter

8 cups cubed day-old bread

5 eggs

½ cup white sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups chopped rhubarb

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8×8-inch baking dish.

Step 2

Stir together the condensed milk, boiling water, and butter in a saucepan over medium heat, and heat until the butter has melted. Place the bread cubes in a large bowl, and pour the milk mixture over the bread cubes. Let the bread sit to soak up the liquid; do not stir.

Step 3

Beat eggs and sugar together in a bowl until frothy, and add the cinnamon and vanilla extract. Beat the mixture again, and stir in the rhubarb. Gently and lightly stir the rhubarb mixture together with the soaked bread, and scrape the mixture into the prepared baking dish.

Step 4

Line a roasting pan with a damp kitchen towel. Place filled baking dish on towel, inside roasting pan, and place roasting pan on oven rack. Fill roasting pan with boiling water to reach halfway up the sides of the baking dish.

Step 5

Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the bread pudding comes out clean, about 1 hour.

Rhubarb Bread ~ Taste of Home

Ingredients

1-1/3 cups packed brown sugar

2/3 cup vegetable oil

1 large egg, room temperature, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup buttermilk

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1-1/2 to 2 cups finely diced rhubarb, 1/4-inch cuts

1/2 cup chopped nuts

Directions

In a bowl, combine the sugar and oil; blend in egg, vanilla and milk. Combine flour, salt, cinnamon and baking soda; add to moist ingredients.

Stir in rhubarb and nuts. Transfer to 2 well-greased 8×4-in. loaf pans.

Bake at 350° until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes.

Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.



Rhubarb Coffee Cake Kaleb Wyse ~ Wyse Guide

Ingredients

¾ cup white granulated sugar

¾ cup light brown sugar

2 cups + 1 tbsp flour separated

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 ½ tsp cinnamon

¾ cup butter cold, cut into pieces

2 large eggs

1 cup sour cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups chopped rhubarb

Instructions

• Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9×9″ baking dish and set aside.

• In a large bowl, combine the white sugar, brown sugar, 2 cups flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon.

• Add the pieces of cold butter and cut them into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles wet sand with pieces of butter the size of a pea or smaller. Remove 1 ¼ cups of the mixture and set aside.

• To the remaining crumbled mixture left in the bowl, add the eggs, sour cream, and vanilla. Whisk until combined and pour into prepared baking dish. Add the chopped rhubarb on top, sprinkle with the remaining 1 tbsp flour. Top with reserved streusel.

• Bake in preheated oven until golden and a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean, 40-55 minutes. Remove from oven and cool 15 minutes before serving.

Rhubarb Cookies

Cindy Zehr

Ingredients

1/2 c butter, softened

3/4 c brown sugar, firmly packed

1/2 c sugar

3/4 c brown sugar, firmly packed 1/2 c sugar 2 large eggs

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 3/4 c all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

1 tsp salt

3 c old-fashioned oats

3 c rhubarb, finely chopped (I use food processor and pulse it)

2 1/2 c white chocolate chips (optional)

1 1/2 c walnuts, chopped (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large bowl cream together butter, white & brown sugars.

Then add eggs and vanilla; blend well.

In a separate bowl, sift together and blend well your flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.

Now add to your wet ingredients and blend until smooth.

Add in your 3 cups of oatmeal and rhubarb and stir with a wooden spoon until well combined.

Then, add your white chocolate chips and stir well.

Drop by teaspoon drops onto your cookie sheet.

Cook for 9 – 12 minutes….check your first batch to find the right timing. Mine were done at about 11 minutes.

You can also put a cream cheese frosting on.