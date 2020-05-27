Everything you need to get a mortgage (except the money)

Perhaps being confined to your house for the last three months has got you thinking that, perhaps, it’s time for a new one. If so, INB can help pre-qualify you for a mortgage today…allowing you to go find the home of your dreams without worrying about the loan.
Pre-qualification has many advantages:
- narrowing your search window to only homes you can afford
- proving to real estate agents that you’re serious and aren’t going to waste their time
- reassuring sellers that they are working with a qualified buyer
To get the pre-qualification process started today–or to get any questions answered–you can connect with INB today:
Denise Lindsay – 217.460.1588 or dlindsay@inb.com
Rhonda Lash – 217-390-9310 or rlash@inb.com