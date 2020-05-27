Everything you need to get a mortgage (except the money)

Perhaps being confined to your house for the last three months has got you thinking that, perhaps, it’s time for a new one. If so, INB can help pre-qualify you for a mortgage today…allowing you to go find the home of your dreams without worrying about the loan.

Pre-qualification has many advantages:

narrowing your search window to only homes you can afford

proving to real estate agents that you’re serious and aren’t going to waste their time

reassuring sellers that they are working with a qualified buyer

To get the pre-qualification process started today–or to get any questions answered–you can connect with INB today:

Denise Lindsay – 217.460.1588 or dlindsay@inb.com

Rhonda Lash – 217-390-9310 or rlash@inb.com