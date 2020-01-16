Everyday Kitchen Restaurant & Kitchen Celebrates Restaurant Week

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

2020 RESTAURANT WEEK

The Champaign County Area Restaurant Week is back for it’s fourth year in 2020! This nine-day celebration of local food will leave you craving more when you discover our award-winning food scene. Whether you crave authentic Italian dishes, Asian-inspired cuisine, or classic American dishes, Restaurant Week will satisfy all your hunger pangs. Scroll down to check out those restaurants planning to participate so far.

EVERYDAY KITCHEN:

Chef Eric is preparing the braised beef goulash from the recently released winter menu.

It will be featured during Restaurant Week!

Chef braises the short rib in veal stock, tomato, caraway and paprika for about 2 hours until its fall-apart tender. The delicate short rib is then served over handcrafted, homemade spaetzle – a German dumpling – and topped with an over easy egg. It is braised to a fall-apart tender.