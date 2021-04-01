Everyday Kitchen Restaurant, Bar, Café teaming up with local pastry business

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Everyday Kitchen Restaurant, Bar, Café’s spring opening features a a brand new local pastry partner – Mahomet-based Lucky Moon Pies & More – along with exciting new dishes and some familiar favorites!

We are the ideal place for people to safely gather and meet. From our cafe and patio – open to the general public – to the private meeting rooms, we can accommodate meeting needs, including food and beverage, as people begin to slowly resume in-person meetings. We’re the perfect study spot, too! Coffee, juices, snacks, pastries.

As a mission-driven, not for profit, Lodgic redefines the work-life experience by uniting a hospitality-forward work environment with flexible, extended-hour childcare services, plus premium food-and-beverage and event experiences. All proceed benefit local and national causes. Enjoy one experience or all, in any combination; all services are open to the public.

Patrons can enjoy crafted coffee and teas, Lucky Moon pastries, and a light menu of simple, elevated comfort. Lunch and breakfast are served Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the café is open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to accommodate those in the need for morning coffee and pastries, or an afternoon meeting or study spot. Everyday Kitchen plans for dinner service to begin later this spring in the bar and restaurant.

The menu offers: roasted broccoli soup with smoked pork belly; a field greens salad tossed with root vegetables and Zaatar ranch; the original breakfast sandwich layered with thick cut bacon, herbed eggs, avocado and tomato jam; avocado toast on toasted Vienna bread; Belvedere club sandwich; The Lodgic burger; and kale & sausage flatbread.

Everyday Kitchen

1807 S. Neil St., Champaign, IL