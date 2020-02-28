Everyday Kitchen Restaurant and Bar: Red Sangria

Champaign, Ill.

We’re checking out a few drinks available at Everyday Kitchen that will whet your whistle!

Here’s more from Lodgic:

Open to the public, no membership required. Simple foods done well is our reason for being at Everyday Kitchen. Honest, high-quality ingredients are lovingly prepared and served with heart in our relaxed dining room and neighborly bar for your pure enjoyment. You’ll always find a warm welcome and delicious comfort here.Every visit is an opportunity to savor life, good food, and your most valued relationships. At Everyday Kitchen, we’re always happy you’re here.

SIP + SAVOR.

Our spitfire grill serves up savory, slow-roasted meats sourced and prepared with care, while our full bar features regional beers, American wines, and creative twists on classic cocktails.

RELAX + ENJOY.

Reconnect with friends or colleagues. Treat yourself to a night out with someone you love, or say yes to weekend brunch. When it’s time to unwind and enjoy what matters most in life, come on in — you’re right where you belong.

LODGIC.ORG/EVERYDAYKITCHEN