Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

At Evergreen Place, we provide solutions for seniors who are no longer safe at home, but want to enjoy an active lifestyle with onsite care.

We can provide med management, bathing assistance, lively social activities and outings, pet friendly community, 24 hour care on site, chef prepared meals, mature staff

Our people – mature staff who implement our “Happy to Oblige” program daily.

UPCOMING EVENT:

Evergreen Place Winter Showcase. February 7th 2:00-4:00pm

Tour our community and see our different floor plans. Hot beverage bar and freshly made biscotti for those who attend. Also enter to win a $100 Prairie Gardens gift card.

Evergreen Place

217-530-4300

4114 W Springfield Ave

Champaign IL 61822