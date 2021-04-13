Evergreen Place gives caregivers peace of mind

In the past year, many families have been supporting the needs of their loved ones. Let’s face it, providing support or being a care giver can be exhausting. Consider passing that baton to Evergreen Place!
Evergreen Place provides:
Personalized care and support designed around your preferences in the privacy of your apartment.
Peace of mind that 24 hour support is just a call away.
Chef prepared from scratch meals 3 times a day.
A social atmosphere that inspires and encourages social engagement.
A pet friendly community.
We offer this and so much more with one inclusive price.

Having the care and peace of mind are what I find families are looking for. They also want an atmosphere where their family members can continue to flourish surrounded by a team who is devoted to enriching their lives every day.

