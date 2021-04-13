Evergreen Place gives caregivers peace of mind

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
In the past year, many families have been supporting the needs of their loved ones. Let’s face it, providing support or being a care giver can be exhausting. Consider passing that baton to Evergreen Place!
Evergreen Place provides:
Personalized care and support designed around your preferences in the privacy of your apartment.
Peace of mind that 24 hour support is just a call away.
Chef prepared from scratch meals 3 times a day.
A social atmosphere that inspires and encourages social engagement.
A pet friendly community.
We offer this and so much more with one inclusive price.
Having the care and peace of mind are what I find families are looking for. They also want an atmosphere where their family members can continue to flourish surrounded by a team who is devoted to enriching their lives every day.