Events planned for September’s brain aneurysm awareness month

Lacey Moore passed away of an unexpected brain aneurysm on August 23rd, 2019 at the age of 19. She had a passion for animals and was going to school to be a groomer. In her honor, and to raise money and awareness for September’s Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month, numerous events have been planned.

Saturday, September 11 – Garage Sale, 8am to noon

Corner of Lake of the Woods apartments

307 N Prairieview Road in Mahomet

September 13 to 19

Wear burgandy to remember those we have lost and those who are still fighting

Saturday, September 25th – Vermilion County Animal Shelter, 11am to 3pm

Food trucks and reduced adoption fees

September 30th – Candlelight Vigil

110 Bryce Lane, Tolono