Events planned for September’s brain aneurysm awareness month

Lacey Moore passed away of an unexpected brain aneurysm on August 23rd, 2019 at the age of 19. She had a passion for animals and was going to school to be a groomer. In her honor, and to raise money and awareness for September’s Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month, numerous events have been planned.
Saturday, September 11 – Garage Sale, 8am to noon
Corner of Lake of the Woods apartments
307 N Prairieview Road in Mahomet
September 13 to 19
Wear burgandy to remember those we have lost and those who are still fighting
Saturday, September 25th – Vermilion County Animal Shelter, 11am to 3pm
Food trucks and reduced adoption fees
September 30th – Candlelight Vigil
110 Bryce Lane, Tolono