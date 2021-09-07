Events planned for September’s brain aneurysm awareness month

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Lacey Moore passed away of an unexpected brain aneurysm on August 23rd, 2019 at the age of 19. She had a passion for animals and was going to school to be a groomer. In her honor, and to raise money and awareness for September’s Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month, numerous events have been planned.

Saturday, September 11 – Garage Sale, 8am to noon
Corner of Lake of the Woods apartments
307 N Prairieview Road in Mahomet

September 13 to 19
Wear burgandy to remember those we have lost and those who are still fighting

Saturday, September 25th – Vermilion County Animal Shelter, 11am to 3pm
Food trucks and reduced adoption fees

September 30th – Candlelight Vigil
110 Bryce Lane, Tolono

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon