Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

April Faulkner, Humane Educator and Humane Investigator with Champaign County Humane Society, introduces us to a big bunny looking for his furever family.

Champaign County Humane Society

Business/Organization Phone

217-344-7297

Business/Organization Address

1911 E Main Street, Urbana IL 61802