Equilusion introduces theater to BIPOC youth

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Too often, the world of performing arts has lacked in reaching the peripheries of those who identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC). Equilusion is a 6 week introduction to acting for youth who identify as BIPOC and of all ability levels. The purpose is to provide fundamental instruction of acting in theater. This opportunity will give youth a chance to explore, identify and obtain hidden skill sets that can be utilized now and even later in development. Equilusion is rooted in providing equity, inclusion and understanding the endless limits of Illusion and entertaining as it relates to performing arts. Youth will participate in 5 structured and interactive weeks of learning, guidance and development consisting of acting, stage blocking and prop creation. Week 6 will culminate with a short performance which will be open to family and friends.

Objectives/Outcomes:

· Gain an appreciation for theatre as a fine art.

· Become familiar with the components of theatre.

· Become familiar with the various types of theatre artists.

· Develop a critical and informed appreciation for theatre in performance.

· Make connections between the arts and your everyday goals.