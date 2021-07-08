Epoxy Concrete Floor Coatings at Stout’s Building Services

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Stout’s has been serving Champaign-Urbana and surrounding areas in various capacities for over 35 years.

Call today and let us transform that old dirty garage floor into an attractive & durable epoxy coating that will last for years.

Stout’s is a family owned company for over 30 years. Stout’s Building Services is a professional, reliable, and economical Commercial cleaning company serving Champaign, Urbana, and surrounding communities for over 30 years. They offer a wide range of contract and on demand cleaning service solutions.

Services Include:

Office Cleaning

Window Cleaning

Janitorial Services

Epoxy Floor Coatings (*)

Seamless Floor Coatings

(*) Epoxy Concrete Floor Coatings for residential garages, basements, work shops. Commercial & Industrial applications available for factories, car dealers, farm sheds, mechanical rooms.



We are a central Illinois company that installs epoxy concrete coatings in residential, commercial, schools, municipalities and agricultural settings.

We service approximately a 75 to 100 mile radius of Champaign/Urbana.

Our coatings are used in residential garages, basements and recreation areas.

In restaurants we do kitchen, prep, serving areas as well as dining areas with epoxies and urethane cements

We have coatings for all concrete areas.

Stouts Building Services

Business/Organization Phone

217-384-3110

Business/Organization Address

2509 North Shore Drive

Urbana, IL. 61802