Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Papa John’s Pizza is back showcasing their newest Epic Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Edge Pizza as well as their spicy pepperoni rolls.

Papa John’s Pizza has ongoing fundraisers and 30/10 split fundraiser groups.

Also, their strongest fundraising made with Illinois Marathon Charities and promo code Paparun where they give 30% off an order and 10% is donated to local charity organizations.

They also raised $30k last year locally thru Shaqs Papa Johns Foundation fundraiser.

Papa John’s Pizza

106 E Green Street

Champaign IL 61820

http://www.papajohns.com