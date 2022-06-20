Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It is important to stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals by building safe, enjoyable, and effective training programs. Personal Trainer, Maria Ludeke shares tips to help you get moving.

One of the best ways to incorporate fitness into your day is taking up an active hobby like pickleball. Get some movement in while socializing, learning something new, and competing. Pickleball involves lateral movements and rotational power to swing and hit the ball. Try these three moves to help improve your balance, quickness, and agility.





Birddog: Starting in table top reach opposite arm and leg long while maintaining a neutral spine. Crunch elbow and knee towards each other and repeat. Birddog is a great core exercise that also challenges your stability and balance.

Reverse lunge with a twist: Step back into a reverse lunge keep your spine long as you rotate and come back to a neutral position. Return to standing. This movement will challenge your balance, rotational strength, and leg power.

Grape vine: Move laterally while alternating stepping opposite foot in front of the other. Let your hips move while your shoulders stay squared forward. Grape vine challenges your footwork, quickness, and lateral movement.

Build training programs to help you prevent injury, build strength and stamina, and enjoy your fitness routine. The most important part of any program is staying consistent so we want you to enjoy your workouts and focus on positive goals.

We support you reaching your wellness goals, so you can feel healthier and happier.