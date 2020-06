Risa and Lilly Kopp are the mother-daughter duo making up Terce– a worship band that falls under the umbrella of Terce Ministries.

“We like to sing to people about God,” says Risa. “Then we all try to find the truth in the Bible and apply it to where the church is at now in specific areas. We tend to tackle hard topics.”

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, catches up with Risa and Lilly to chat about their mission, ministiry, and music. To explore more from Terce, click HERE.