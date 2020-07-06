Enjoy summer fun at home with Camp in a Box

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

With the pandemic causing many summer camps to cancel, parents may be running out of ways to keep their little one’s entertained during the hottest months of the year.

That’s why this summer, the Children’s Museum of Illinois has made their camps “to-go” by packaging all those fun activities into a take home “Camp in a Box” kit.

The themed packages include all the materials and instructions needed to complete everything from arts and crafts to science projects. Box themes include music and movement, dinosaur detectives, vehicles that vroom and more!

Boxes cost $110 ($100 for members) per week per child. Pricing for PreK Camp will be $42 ($33 for members) per week per child. More information about specific camps can be found here.

Camp in a Box will be available throughout the summer. Families can pick-up box orders at the museum Monday through Friday from 9 am- 4 pm.

For additional questions,please contact Abby at akoester@cmofil.org.