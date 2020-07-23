Enjoy stuffed ground pork meatballs from the Illinois Pork Producers Association

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

Check out these delicious mozzarella stuffed meatballs from the Illinois Pork Producers Association. Mike Borgic, Director of Membership, demonstrates the versatility of ground pork.

More on the IPPA Pork Power Program:

IPPA has been using this program to donate ground pork to food banks across Illinois for over 10 years.

The donations of over 800,000 pounds of pork have totaled 2.7 million servings. If you wish to donate, go to www.ilpork.com. Donations over $15, we will send you a T-Shirt.