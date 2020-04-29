1  of  3
Enjoy mixed bean quesadillas from Harvest Market’s Emily Dupuis

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Check out this Mexican favorite from Harvest Market’s registered dietician, Emily Dupuis. The secret here is add whatever beans, cheese, or veggies you might have around the kitchen for a quick and easy lunch fix. Here’s what Emily used below:

  • 8 inch whole wheat flower tortillas
  • drained pinto beans
  • drained kidney beans
  • Colby jack cheese
  • sliced red bell peppers
  • smoked paprika 
  • chalupa hot sauce
  1. Coat pan in cooking spay.
  2. Melt cheese on bottom tortilla.
  3. Add beans, spices, and another layer of cheese on top.
  4. Add tortilla
  5. Cook until bottom is golden brown then flip. Do the same with the other side
  6. Serve with salsa and sour cream and enjoy!

