Enjoy kid-approved black bean brownies

Harvest Market’s Registered Dietician, Emily Dupuis, shares a healthy spin on everyone’s favorite companion to vanilla ice cream…. BROWNIES!
Ingredients:
-1 15oz can black beans, rinsed and drained
-3 large eggs
-3 tablespoons canola oil
-3/4 cup granulated sugar
-1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
-1 teaspoon vanilla extract
-1/2 teaspoon baking powder
-pinch of salt
-1/2 – 2/3 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly coat an 8×8 inch baking pan with oil or cooking spray and set aside.
- Place drained black beans in food processor and process until mostly smooth, stopping to scrape with a spatula 1 or 2 times to mix. To the processor, add the eggs, oil, sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, baking powder and salt. Process until smooth.
- Add 1/4 – 1/2 cup of chocolate chips to processor and pulse a few times, just to incorporate.
- Pour mix into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining chocolate chips.
- Bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes, or until the edges pull away from the sides and a toothpick inserted in center of the brownies comes out clean. Cool in pan a few minutes before slicing into 2-inch squares.
