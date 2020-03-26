1  of  2
Enjoy kid-approved black bean brownies

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

Harvest Market’s Registered Dietician, Emily Dupuis, shares a healthy spin on everyone’s favorite companion to vanilla ice cream…. BROWNIES!

Ingredients:

-1 15oz can black beans, rinsed and drained

-3 large eggs

-3 tablespoons canola oil

-3/4 cup granulated sugar

-1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

-1 teaspoon vanilla extract

-1/2 teaspoon baking powder

-pinch of salt

-1/2 – 2/3 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly coat an 8×8 inch baking pan with oil or cooking spray and set aside.
  2. Place drained black beans in food processor and process until mostly smooth, stopping to scrape with a spatula 1 or 2 times to mix. To the processor, add the eggs, oil, sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, baking powder and salt. Process until smooth.
  3. Add 1/4 – 1/2 cup of chocolate chips to processor and pulse a few times, just to incorporate.
  4. Pour mix into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining chocolate chips.
  5. Bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes, or until the edges pull away from the sides and a toothpick inserted in center of the brownies comes out clean. Cool in pan a few minutes before slicing into 2-inch squares.

For recipes and more, follow Emily’s Instagram: @harvestmarketrd

