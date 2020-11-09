Enjoy holiday-themed classes at Trisa’s Quilting Corner & More

ciLiving.TV

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Villa Grove, Ill. (WCIA).

It feels good to learn a new skill or complete a project from time to time.

And you don’t have to be a quilting expert to do that at Trisa’s Quilting Corner & More.

The Villa Grove shop offers classes and events in addition to long arm quilting, binding, sewing machine cleaning & repair, scissor sharpening, gift items, and more.

Trisa’s Quilting Corner & More

Storyteller Erin Valle checked out a class on heartland table runners, but it’s not too late to take part in these upcoming events:

To RSVP and/or view more classes, you can visit the shop’s Facebook page HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story