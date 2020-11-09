Enjoy holiday-themed classes at Trisa’s Quilting Corner & More

Villa Grove, Ill. (WCIA).

It feels good to learn a new skill or complete a project from time to time.

And you don’t have to be a quilting expert to do that at Trisa’s Quilting Corner & More.

The Villa Grove shop offers classes and events in addition to long arm quilting, binding, sewing machine cleaning & repair, scissor sharpening, gift items, and more.

Trisa’s Quilting Corner & More

Storyteller Erin Valle checked out a class on heartland table runners, but it’s not too late to take part in these upcoming events:

To RSVP and/or view more classes, you can visit the shop’s Facebook page HERE.