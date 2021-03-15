Enjoy Effingham Restaurant Week

Effingham, IL (WCIA) Indulge in Effingham’s first-ever Restaurant Week, March 12 – 20, 2021. This event, sponsored by the City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau, is an opportunity for residents and visitors both to experience the mouth-watering flavors of our local legends.

Nine local restaurants will be participating in this year’s Restaurant Week festivities. These include the following establishments:

• Effing Brew Company

• Firefly Grill

• Joe Sippers Café

• Kitchens Unlimited including, Geno’s Grill, Southern Illinois Burger Company & Lucia’s Italian Kitchen

• McAlister’s Deli

• Niemerg’s Steakhouse

• Taqueria Don Pedro

• TK Grille

• Tuscan Hills Winery

Each restaurant will be offering one to three menu items exclusive to Restaurant Week. This could be a chef-crafted dish, an entrée made to share or an item priced at a discounted rate for the duration of the nine-day event. Experience authentic Effingham cuisine – everything from gourmet pastas to home-cooked Southern fare. Not only will you discover delicious cooking to satisfy your appetite, but some of our establishments will also be offering exclusive beverages (coffee, cocktails and more), as well.

City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau

1505 Hampton Drive

Effingham, IL 62401