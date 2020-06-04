Enjoy decorative baked goods from Brittany’s Sweet Spot

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

From decorative buttermilk cakes to cookies and cream macaroons, Brittany Brown is using her talent to be a sweet spot in other’s lives.

Cookie Monster birthday cake from Brittany’s Sweet Spot

Brown’s passion for baking began years ago, when she’d gather fresh peaches from her grandma’s tree and use them to bake pies.

Eventually, the Champaign local followed her heart to culinary school in Atlanta where she studied baking and pastry making at Le Cordon Blue.

In 2016, after receiving encouragement from a friend, Brown decided it was time to turn her life-long passion into a business. She opened Brittany’s Sweet Spot– her own cottage industry baking company– and began to sell her baked goods the Urbana Farmer’s market.

Brown has since built a following online, posting photos and videos of her cakes, cookies, pies and rolls to her Facebook page.

While her themed buttercream cakes certainly stand out, Brown isn’t afraid to experiment. She’s tried her hand at everything from cakecicles to cheesecake jars.

For now, Brown is staying focused on her Father’s Day cupcake sale, but she also says she’s grateful to be in Champaign-Urbana where the talent surrounding her encourages her daily to keep learning and moving forward.

“There’s a lot of competition out there,” says Brown. “I just gotta push myself to be better and better and keep putting myself out there.”

But most of all, Brown says she’s in this to prove to her kids that anything is possible with a can-do mindset.

“I want to give them the ‘I can do it because I seen my mother do it!’ attitude .

Get Connected with Brittany’s Sweet Spot:

Facebook: @BSweestesSpot

Phone: (217) 278-0279