Enjoy country rock hits with Wreckless Whiskey

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re happy to be rocking out with Central Illinois country band, Wreckless Whiskey. ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, catches up with the group to talk about the new music they’ve been working on during shelter in place.

More from the band:

One of Illinois’ hottest, Bud Light & Mesa Boogie sponsored, country bands, Wreckless Whiskey aims to bring a fresh sound to the Midwest music scene. They have been named Herald & Review Reader’s Choice Top Band for 2018 and 2019 and also named 2019 Top Band In The 217 by Illini Radio Group. With a focus on the sound of country rock, these guys are high energy and sure to entertain.

They have several original songs of their own, but don’t be surprised to hear a throwback or even songs from other genres on occasion that are always crowd favorites. Their playlist ranges from artists like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert and today’s other top artists. So far, Wreckless Whiskey have opened for country acts such as Dan & Shay, Chris Janson, Frankie Ballard, Thompson Square, Walker McGuire, Drew Baldridge, Joe Diffie, Travis Tritt, Kane Brown and Tyler Farr.

