Enjoy beet & pea spring salad with labneh

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Enjoy this easy, spring salad from Harvest Market’s registered dietician, Emily Dupuis.
Beet & pea spring salad with labneh
- 1 package steamed and peeled baby beets
- 1/3-1/2 cup labneh
- ½ cup frozen sweet peas, thawed
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
- Pinch each salt and pepper
- 2 tablespoons toasted walnuts
- Handful or 2 of spring greens
To toast walnuts: heat a small skillet over medium heat. Add walnut pieces and toast in dry skillet for 2 minutes or so, until fragrant and slightly toasted. Remove from heat and set aside.
Remove beets from package and drain the liquid. Cut beets into wedges and place in a medium bowl. Add peas to the bowl then the olive oil, white balsamic, salt and pepper. Toss to combine.
On a platter or plate, spread the labneh. Top with spring greens. Spoon the beet, pea and vinaigrette mixture over the spring greens and top with toasted walnuts.