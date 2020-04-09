1  of  2
Breaking News
County marks second COVID19 death Coroner identifies man killed in shooting
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH: 1,344 new COVID-19 cases and 66 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

Enjoy beet & pea spring salad with labneh

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Enjoy this easy, spring salad from Harvest Market’s registered dietician, Emily Dupuis.

Beet & pea spring salad with labneh

  • 1 package steamed and peeled baby beets
  • 1/3-1/2 cup labneh
  • ½ cup frozen sweet peas, thawed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
  • Pinch each salt and pepper
  • 2 tablespoons toasted walnuts
  • Handful or 2 of spring greens

To toast walnuts: heat a small skillet over medium heat. Add walnut pieces and toast in dry skillet for 2 minutes or so, until fragrant and slightly toasted. Remove from heat and set aside.

Remove beets from package and drain the liquid. Cut beets into wedges and place in a medium bowl. Add peas to the bowl then the olive oil, white balsamic, salt and pepper. Toss to combine.

On a platter or plate, spread the labneh. Top with spring greens. Spoon the beet, pea and vinaigrette mixture over the spring greens and top with toasted walnuts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020