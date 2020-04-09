Enjoy beet & pea spring salad with labneh

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Enjoy this easy, spring salad from Harvest Market’s registered dietician, Emily Dupuis.

Beet & pea spring salad with labneh

1 package steamed and peeled baby beets

1/3-1/2 cup labneh

½ cup frozen sweet peas, thawed

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar

Pinch each salt and pepper

2 tablespoons toasted walnuts

Handful or 2 of spring greens

To toast walnuts: heat a small skillet over medium heat. Add walnut pieces and toast in dry skillet for 2 minutes or so, until fragrant and slightly toasted. Remove from heat and set aside.

Remove beets from package and drain the liquid. Cut beets into wedges and place in a medium bowl. Add peas to the bowl then the olive oil, white balsamic, salt and pepper. Toss to combine.

On a platter or plate, spread the labneh. Top with spring greens. Spoon the beet, pea and vinaigrette mixture over the spring greens and top with toasted walnuts.