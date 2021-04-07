Enjoy a Wildflower Walk at Homer Lake Forest Preserve

Homer, Ill. (WCIA)
Spring has sprung and so have the wildflowers at Homer Lake Forest Preserve! Enjoy a wildflower walk this April to view all the beauty nature has to offer.
More from Champaign County Forest Preserves:
Friday, April 9 – Friday, April 30
SPRING WILDFLOWER WALK
Flicker Woods, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, daily during open hours
Spring is one of the most exciting times of the year because it’s when everything bursts back to life. One of our favorite places to hike and look for signs of spring at Homer Lake Forest Preserve is Flicker Woods Trail because there is always a good variety of wildflowers to see. This month, we will have a self-guided wildflower walk set up along this trail to help you identify the different species that will be blooming throughout the spring. Visit any time during preserve open hours. FREE. All ages. For more info: (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org.