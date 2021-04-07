Enjoy a Wildflower Walk at Homer Lake Forest Preserve

The Illinois Stewardship Alliance’s mission is to find, connect, train and amplify the leadership of farmers and eaters who use their choices and their voices to shape a more just and regenerative local food and farm system. Our statewide community unites to educate policymakers and form a powerful voice that has a seat at every table where decisions are made. They focus heavily on community organizing and working directly with farmers that are energized to use their voice and choice on local food and farm issues.

Members of Illinois Stewardship Alliance work on a number of policy issues-- including everything from changing cottage food law and small farm and business regulations at the state level, to combating corporate control of the food system, anti-monopoly reform, and climate resilience at the federal level.