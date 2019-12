Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Get a taste of German Christmas at Riggs Beer Company in Urbana! Storyteller Erin Valle caught up with co-owners Darin and Caroline Riggs to chat about their first annual Christmas market.

The market features German food, local vendors, as well as Riggs beer, hot chocolate, and spiced wine.

Hours:

Open every weekend through Christmas.

Thursday and Friday 4-8 p.m

Saturday and Sunday hours are 2-7 p.m