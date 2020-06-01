Enjoy 7-layer Mediterranean dip this summer

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Harvest Market‘s registered dietician, Emily Dupuis, is back with another recipe! This time, enjoy a twist on traditional layered dip by making it mediterranean inspired:
7-layer Mediterranean dip
Ingredients:
- 1 cup tzatziki
- 1 cup hummus
- 1/3-1/2 cup Feta cheese
- 1 cup diced cherry tomatoes
- 1 cup diced cucumber
- ¼ cup diced red onion
- ¼ cup diced kalamata olives
- 1 tbsp minced fresh parsley or dill
- 1 tbsp Red wine vinegar or white balsamic vinegar
- ¼ tsp cavenders Greek seasoning, to taste
Directions:
In a serving bowl or platter, spread the tzatziki, then hummus. Top with crumbled feta cheese. Toss the tomatoes in the vinegar and Greek seasoning. Place on top of feta cheese, followed by diced cucumber, red onion and olives. Finish with minced fresh parsley or dill! Serve with veggies or pita chips.