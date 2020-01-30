Energy Smart Style with The Blind Man

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Our focus at The Blind Man is to solve the functional needs of the client as it relates to their window coverings, with a focus on fashion, design, and convenience of operation.

Service is our main focus. From introduction to the choices, to product selection, installation, and service after the sale. IE: Repairs, Cleaning, Maintenance.

PROMOTION:

We are in our Energy Smart Style promotional period and I can discuss it, but would like to keep it brief.

The Blind Man, Inc

2173595918

505-B S Mattis Ave