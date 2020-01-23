Energy Efficiency tips with Menards

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
“Energy Efficiency!”
There are many ways to reduce a household’s energy use from simple adjustments in behavior to comprehensive home improvements. The main reasons to conserve energy are to save on utility bills and protect the environment. Some of the more common ways to conserve energy are:
- Replace your light bulbs
- Traditional incandescent light bulbs consume an excessive amount of electricity and need replacing more often than energy efficient bulbs.
- Halogen incandescent bulbs, CFLs and LEDs use 25-80% less electricity and last 3-25 times longer than traditional bulbs.
- Install a programmable or smart thermostat
- Automatically turn off or reduce heating and cooling during times when you’re away or sleeping.
- Depending on the model, programmable thermostats can save you $180 per year.
- Install energy efficient windows
- To prevent heat loss through your windows, replace single-pane windows with double-pane ones.
- In warmer climates, heat gain through your windows may be a problem.
- Window shades, shutters, screens and awnings can also provide an extra layer of insulation between your home and external temperatures.
- Weatherize your home
- Sealing air leaks around your home is a great way to reduce your heating and cooling expenses.
- Apply caulk or weather stripping to seal air leaks or cracks
- Purchase energy efficient appliances
- On average, appliances are take up about 13% of your total household energy use.
- Energy efficient appliances may have higher purchase prices but cost less to operate
- Consider a new water heater
- Purchasing an energy efficient water heater will reduce your water heating expenses.
- Use smart power strips
- Advanced power strips can shut off the power to electronics when not in use.
- Can be turned off at an assigned time, during inactivity or through remote switches.
- Adjust your day-to-day behavior
- Energy conservation is as simple as turning off lights or appliances when not in use. On occasion, to save energy hang dry clothes, wash dishes by hand, turn down the heat and use your air conditioner less in the summer as heating and cooling expenses constitute nearly have of an average home’s utility bill.