End of Year Fitness Program with Blended Balance Fitness

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ali Kreider, Owner/Creator of Blended Balance Fitness, is back with details on a FREE end of the year fitness program she has launched.

Blended Balance Fitness offers in-home personal training within the Champaign-Urbana community. Ali also offers group fitness classes as well as online training programs. My group fitness classes at Poeta South in Mahomet will begin on January 7th with the first week being free for all that want to try it out and join. My end of year program is underway but still open for anyone to join as we head into the new year!

The concept of in-home and online personal training removes some of the common excuses for why ‘we can’t’ workout or go to the gym. I am able to come to you or provide you with online workouts that you can do on your own time. If you’re someone that likes to work out with others, I also offer group training and fitness classes for those that thrive from the social environment.

I think the in-home component is a nice differentiator!