URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — America Rebolledo, a young Latina entrepreneur, founded Made by Mery, a small business that specializes in art prints and custom artwork. ciLiving Producer, Karidia Shelby dives deeper into what inspired owner, America (Mery) to start her business along with showcasing some custom artwork painted by America.

Mery’s vibrant and unconventional style sets her creations apart. She states, “I want people to feel inspired to express themselves through art. It’s not about perfection; it’s about the joy of creating and owning something that reflects your uniqueness.”

When asked what’s the goal behind Made by Mery, America shared, “My goal is to inspire people to embrace their creativity and individuality. Art is a powerful medium for self-expression, and I want my creations to be a source of joy and inspiration for others.”

Made by Mery is also on a mission to bring awareness to Turner Syndrome.

Mery’s commitment to Turner Syndrome awareness is deeply personal. “Being diagnosed with Turner Syndrome has shaped my perspective on life. A portion of my earnings goes towards supporting organizations that assist those dealing with Turner Syndrome. It’s my way of giving back and raising awareness about this condition.”

America shares, “Turner Syndrome has taught me resilience and the importance of empathy. It’s not just a medical condition; it’s a community that needs understanding and support. Through Made by Mery, I aim to contribute to that support system.”

As you explore the world of Made by Mery, you’ll not only discover unique and vibrant artworks but also witness the power of creativity as a force for positive change. Join Mery in her mission to inspire, uplift, and make a difference, one brushstroke at a time.

Connect with Made by Mery:

TikTok

Instagram

Facebook