Emma Taylor Trio takes CI Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Emma Taylor is an emerging bassist in Central Illinois. A 2018 Millikin University Graduate in Music Business and Commercial Music, Emma is currently a graduate student in Jazz Performance at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

A recipient of numerous awards for her playing, Emma’s list includes the 2017 DownBeat Outstanding Performance, 2018 Roger Schueler Jazz Award, and 2018 Winifred St. Clair Minturn Award. She is a sidewoman in the Central Illinois jazz scene and has played with Larry Gray, Chip McNeill, Joel Spencer, Tito Carrillo, Joan Hickey, and Perry Rask.

Aside from playing in the US, Emma has also toured in Argentina, Chile, and Cuba, playing with Millikin University’s DownBeat Award Winning groups and most recently performing and teaching masterclasses in Mexico with Wave Trio, a modern jazz group, which features two-time Grammy winning artist Adrian Terrazas-Gonzalez (The Mars Volta, T.R.A.M., Transient) on woodwinds.

Emma has also been recognized for her talents in dancing, singing, and musical theatre. She toured Central Illinois as a singer/dancer and performed in numerous productions at Central Illinois Equity Theatre “The Little Theatre On The Square”. In her free time, Emma enjoys choreographing and teaching dance classes. She attributes her musical feel to her years of dance and performing. Emma also enjoys the business side of the Arts. Her background in Music Business includes managing social media accounts, assisting with publicity, label operations, connecting artists and interning with Ropeadope Records. She is also a private bass teacher and has taught students ages 6 to 65.