URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two elite musicians, Dr. Emma Taylor and UIUC PhD student, Leon Lewis-Nicol grace the CI Stage with performances. This duo shares where you can find them for live performances here in Champaign-Urbana, Ill.

Upcoming shows:

TromBari ft. Jim Pugh and Glenn Wilson at the Rosebowl 5-7 Wednesday, Dec. 13th

Leon (pianist) is playing Dec. 15th @Silvercreek , solo piano 6-8

My group (Emma Taylor Quintet) at Rosebowl 5-7 Jan. 17th

Website: EmmaMTaylor.com