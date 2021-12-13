Emily Dupuis shares a holiday breakfast sandwich bake

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Holiday breakfast sandwich bake

• 6 large croissants, cut open

• 8 slices provolone cheese, or other good melty cheese

• 1 c cheddar cheese, shredded

• 6 slices Canadian bacon

• 6 Red pepper rings

• **green onions/chives/spinach for topping, if desired

• 8 eggs

• 2 Tbsp milk

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease the bottom of a 9×13 baking dish.

Place the bottom halves of the croissant in the dish, trying to get them to be as close together as possible.

Spread provolone, then Canadian bacon, then red pepper, then cheddar over the tops of the croissants. Bake in the oven until cheese begins to melt (about 5 minutes).

In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs and milk until well blended. Pour over the top of the bacon and croissants. Bake for 15 minutes or until egg is cooked. Remove from oven.

Take out, place tops on croissants- back in the oven for 5 minutes until croissants are toasted slightly.

Remove and let sit for 10 minutes. Cut pieces with a knife before serving with a spatula.