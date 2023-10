Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign Fitness Center owner, Marcia Stevens, educates us about bodyweight exercises and how they have many benefits! The exercises can range from simple to advanced and are quite effective. Results from using your body as your workout equipment include improved strength, balance, flexibility, and coordination. You can even make it a cardio workout by moving quickly from one exercise to another. All you need is a little space for this workout!