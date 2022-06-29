Covington, Ill. (WCIA)

ELVIS The Musical plays at the Beef House Dinner Theatre with evening shows on July 8, 15 & 22 and matinees shows on July 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 23 & 24. With over 30 hits made famous by “The King” this musical tells his life story from his humble beginnings in Tupelo, MS until the 1968 Comeback Special. We will follow that up with an original tribute to ROCK n ROLL PIANISTS July 29 – August 7. ROCKIN THE IVORIES will feature music made famous by Billy Joel, Little Richard, Carole King, Jerry Lee Lewis, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles and Elton John.

For more information or to make reservations for dinner and a show or call 217-499-5355. The Beef House Dinner Theatre is located near Covington, IN off Interstate 74 at Exit 4 (State Road 63).

July 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24

Very limited seating remains for the Saturday, July 9 Matinee

Thursday, July 14 is SOLD OUT but you may call to be added to the WAIT LIST

His singular name still evokes immediate recognition from people all over the world! This official Elvis Presley bio-musical takes a closer look at the rock star and cultural icon whose impact shaped the history of music and culture. This new musical explores the pivotal moments in Elvis’s life through the perspectives of those who knew him best. Using different lenses to dig deeper into fact vs. fiction, ELVIS: THE MUSICAL spans from his impoverished childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his triumphant 1968 “Comeback Special,” and his ascent to be “The King.” It features over 40 Elvis hits and iconic songs.

ROCKIN THE IVORIES

July 29, 30, 31, August 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

The 88 keys of the BHDT Grand Piano and 4 additional keyboards will be rockin’ while featuring the music of Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Elton John, Little Richard, Carole King & Jerry Lee Lewis. Logan Kirby, Christian Cunningham, Kena Clark more of your favorite BHDT artists are ready to bring the house down in this original tribute to the legendary piano men and women.