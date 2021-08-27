Ellen Hook named 40 under 40 for the Home Furnishing Business Association for the class of 2020

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ellen Hook, Chief Operating Officer of Ashley HomeStore Central Illinois shares what it means to be the first female in her family to take over the business.

We are locally owned and operated, 5th generations. We live in Champaign but have 4 stores in Bloomington, Peoria, and East Peoria. Our warehouse is in Normal, IL. We offer more than just furniture and mattresses, we provide repair services, delivery services and financing options that you can’t get at the local bank. We have 6 different financing companies allowing everyone to be able to buy furniture regardless of financial limitations. We have huge efforts in promoting other local businesses and bringing tax dollars to our communities. We use local influencers like Nicole Gorman, Alyssa Hudson, and Tessa and Guy Kirby. WE HAVE TONS OF IN STOCK PRODUCTS RIGHT NOW AND EVERYONE ELSE IS EXPERIENCING SIGNIFICANT DELAYS WITH PRODUCT.







We are a 5th generation family owned business. Dating back to 1872, my family has one of the oldest businesses in Illinois and one of the oldest furniture companies in the country. I am the first female to take over the business and was just named 40 under 40 for the Home Furnishing Business Association for the class of 2020. We are highly involved in global supply chain and local community efforts to make a difference. We hosted a “support local business” event in January 2021 that had over 1000 people attend. Free for businesses and customers.

We help people achieve their home and family goals. Getting new furniture means more than just having a place to sit, eat, drink, or sleep. We help memories be made and feelings of comfort and security by making the shopping process seamless from web to store to delivery in home. We help design rooms and make sure you know your furniture will work for you in your home in ways you may not have thought.

I have a cover of 40 under 40 magazine, pictures of my great great grandparents and parents. Also our Hope 2 Dream organization efforts, back the badge event pictures and Momology as well as promoting Little But Able event on the 28th with Above Able a local small clothing business that gives back.

Ashley HomeStore Central Illinois is having a huge inventory sale during Labor Day! We are giving away 3 desks to little girls who attend the Above Able “Little But Able” event on Saturday the 28th of August. We donated a Patio set to an officer’s family at the Back the Badge Event and someone event put up $2000 for it to go towards the Back the Badge! The family was so excited that won because they were going to try to build their own patio furniture!

