We first met Ella Gibson when she performed on ciLiving in January 2019, and today she joined us again on the City Center stage…along with Bruce Horn of The Fabulous Hoedads.

The 13-year-old not only sings, but plays the guitar and the ukulele and the piano. To follow her online, listen to her music, and/or find upcoming events, visit her website. You can also follow her on Facebook and Instagram.