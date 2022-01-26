Eliza Petry on CI Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Eliza Petry has loved music since she was child, receiving those “kid” instruments each birthday.

It wasn’t until she was twelve years old that she received her first “real” guitar. We’re excited to welcome her to the CI Stage on ciLiving.

Eliza has been playing the guitar and singing since she was 12 years old. She grew up in Rochelle, IL, and started to play at farmer’s markets and small events in her area by the time she was 15. Her influences come from older styles of country music, but she tries to do a little bit of everything within her sets. From classic rock to today’s hits, she likes to change things up to please all music lovers.

Eliza has an upcoming show at Pour Bros Taproom on March 19th from 8:30-11:30 pm.