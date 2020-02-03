Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

The Elite Sport & Fitness locations in Gibson City and Paxton are state-of-the-art training facilities featuring numerous cardio and strength training stations, workout gyms with training turfs and court areas, designated yoga and fitness studios, and spacious locker rooms with private showers. Elite locations in Cissna Park and Fairbury also offer great programs to their clients on a slightly smaller scale.

We talk with our clients to keep them motivated which is an important part of their success. Elite trainers guide clients through their workouts to make sure exercises are performed safely and effectively.

Clients are offered:

Initial interview and physical evaluations

personal trainers at each session

individualized programs for general fitness or athletic performance

All-inclusive gym and studio class access

Ongoing performing and goal assessments

–Designed for all ages to meet their fitness levels and athletic needs–

Remember–It’s always good to consult your physician before starting a new exercise program!

Elite Sport & Fitness offers individualized workout programs for each client in order to meet personal needs and goals. Clients can attend any of the four Elite locations to take advantage of the different classes available.

It’s National Heart Health Month, so we are encouraging people to get back to their resolutions for healthy living and take that next step by checking out an Elite Sport & Fitness location. There are many discounted memberships available, including veterans, emergency service personnel, and senior citizens!

Elite Sport & Fitness locations:

Cissna Park

Fairbury

Gibson City

Paxton

For more information about each location, visit gibsonhospital.org

Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services/ Elite Sport & Fitness

1120 N. Melvin, Gibson City, IL 60936