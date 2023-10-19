Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Meet Denise Corbin, the dedicated Branch Manager at MedServ Equipment Corp, located in the heart of Urbana, Illinois. Denise, along with her expert team, including the affable Micah Bandy, Customer Service representative, are all set to revolutionize your comfort and mobility needs.

At MedServ, quality is paramount. They pride themselves on offering top-notch lift chair/recliners, boasting one to five zone versatility and available in various upholstery options including fabric, vinyl, and leather-like materials. With a diverse range of sizes in stock, customers can look forward to immediate, professional in-home delivery and thorough instructional guidance.

On their mission to promote the ongoing Lift Chair Sale, MedServ will be showcasing their extensive inventory on the show floor, providing a live demonstration of the chairs in action. The visual presentation will give viewers a firsthand glimpse of the remarkable comfort and functionality that these chairs offer.

What truly sets MedServ apart is their commitment to personalized service. They understand the unique needs of each customer, ensuring they find the perfect fit. Whether it’s enhancing mobility, ensuring safety, or simply enriching lives, MedServ is dedicated to providing solutions that bring peace of mind to both individuals and their loved ones.

Notably, MedServ stands out in the market as one of the few comprehensive medical equipment dealers in central Illinois. Their recent acquisition of a substantial inventory from a competitor has resulted in unprecedented savings for customers, presenting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in quality at an unbeatable price.

Discover the difference at MedServ Equipment Corp today. Don’t miss out on this exclusive chance to find the ideal lift chair that combines comfort, functionality, and affordability. Visit their website MedServDME.com or connect with them on their social media page MedServ. To explore their impressive showroom, head to 156A Lincoln Square, in Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana, IL 61801.

For further inquiries and assistance, reach out to Denise Corbin and her team at 217-355-7971 or drop an email at Denise@MedServDME.com. Elevate your comfort and mobility with MedServ today!