Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Are your workouts feeling a bit monotonous lately? Tired of the same old squats and lunges? If you’re looking to spice up your fitness routine while reaping a multitude of benefits, then it’s time to explore the world of unilateral exercises. Personal trainer, Maria Ludeke joins us to share her expertise on why unilateral exercises should be a staple in your workout regimen.

“Sometimes squats just get boring,” Maria admits. “When I want to change up my movements, I gravitate towards unilateral exercises.”

Unilateral exercises, which involve weight-bearing movements primarily or entirely with one limb, offer a refreshing twist to your workout routine. Examples of lower body unilateral exercises include lunges, step-ups, and split squats.

Ready to get started? Maria suggests warming up with some unilateral floor work:

Glute Kickbacks: Begin in a tabletop position with one elbow on the floor. Connect your knee to your elbow and extend your leg back towards the sky. Split Squat Leg Lift with Step or Curb: Stand with one foot elevated. Sink back into your regular squat, come back up to stand, and laterally lift the leg that was on the floor. Step Up with Slow Lower: Place one foot on a box or step. Drive up through your heel to stand and then slowly lower back down, imagining you’re trying not to step on an egg.

Maria’s key advice is to build training programs that help prevent injury, boost strength and stamina, and make your fitness routine enjoyable. Consistency is paramount, so aim to keep your workouts fun while focusing on positive goals.