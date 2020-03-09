EIU Comic Con to include escape room, cosplay, trivia contest, more

Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

The first EIU Comic Con is planned at Booth Library on the campus of Eastern Illinois University from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020. Activities will include an Artists Alley, workshops, trivia contest, escape room, cosplay, displays and more.

All events are free and open to the public. Free, open parking is available in all campus lots on Saturdays (excluding metered and handicapped spots).

The featured guest will be Mattoon native Craig Titley, a writer and executive producer for Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” which will air its seventh and final season this summer. An EIU alumnus, Titley also penned the first live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie, “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Percy Jackson & The Olympians” and others.

Mattoon native, Craig Titley

While at Comic Con Titley will present a screenwriting workshop and a Q&A. Following is a complete schedule of events for Comic Con. All events take place in Booth Library.

Schedule

 10 a.m.-noon, The Art and Commerce of Screenwriting, Craig Titley, free workshop (Witters Conference Room 4440). Seating is limited. To pre-register, visit https://library.eiu.edu/comiccon/workshop.html.

 Noon-12:15 p.m., Costume Contest, prizes awarded (Marvin Foyer)

 12:15-1 p.m., Creators Talk, Joseph Morris and Kofi Bazzell-Smith (Witters Conference Room 4440)

 1-2 p.m., Create a Gaming Logo in Photoshop workshop, Ian McCormack (e-classroom)

 2-3 p.m., Trivia Contest, moderated by Lee Patterson (Witters Conference Room 4440). Register online in advance, https://library.eiu.edu/comiccon/trivia.html, or at information table on day of event

 3-4 p.m., Craig Titley Q&A (Atrium)

All day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.:

Artists Alley (West Reading Room)

Escape Room (begin in Marvin Foyer)

Displays and exhibits (Marvin Foyer and main floor)

Mini-comic Book Station (Marvin Foyer)

2020 EIU Comic-Con eSports Tournaments (Center for Student Innovation), three Smash Bros. Ultimate tournaments designed for all skill levels

Cosplay and demonstrations

E-Games and board games (lounge, main floor)

Dungeons and Dragons (West Reading Room)

More information about Comic Con can be found at https://library.eiu.edu/comiccon/; email comiccon@eiu.edu; or call 217-581-6061.