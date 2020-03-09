Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Urbana Park District is hosting a unique egg hunt… it’s an Egg Hunt With a Splash!

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center

Dive into the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center and collect many surprise filled eggs. Wear your suit, bring a PLASTIC bag and get ready for some ‘eggstra’ fun! *Each age group will start ON TIME. If you are late, you will miss your egg hunt. Refunds are not given for tardiness. Please arrive 10 minutes before the start time for your age group.