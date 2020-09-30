Effingham restaurant serves up scary-good burgers from “ghost kitchen”

Chef Gene McWilliams was hours away from signing a lease to open a 4,000 square foot Gastropub in Louisville, KY. In fact, the lease was on his desk for a signature. But then, Covid hit. McWilliams recalls saying, “We better hold off and see what is going to become of our industry. And thank God we did.“

That signature would have locked him into a 5-year lease and a million dollar restaurant that couldn’t be opened. After learning about ghost kitchens, the accomplished chef went both feet in on the idea…and today he stopped by to prepare several of his signature items: the Margarita Burger and Mushroom Swiss Burger.

For more details on the new Effingham “ghost kitchen,” and Chef Gene McWilliams’ Southern Illinois Burger Company online, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Kitchens-Unlimited-108378414243552/