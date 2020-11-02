Effingham Public Library launches the Community Resilience Project

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Effingham Public Library recently received a grant from Illinois Humanities called At the Crossroads of Education.

It’s an art installation around the downtown area that features portraits of teachers and students from our county.

Effingham Public Libary is pleased to announce the launch of the Community Resilience Project in partnership with photographer Tytia Habing. This project was funded by the Illinois Humanities Council.

Beginning in late September, Tytia installed prints in two different sizes, 45” x 30” and 30” x 20”, of her photographs using a special wheat-paste application method on concrete and brick surfaces on businesses around Effingham.

This project features 20 educators and students from around Effingham County who are experiencing schooling in a number of different ways through the COVID-19 pandemic. Portraits of each subject will be featured on the exterior walls of 12 downtown businesses. We would like to thank all the educators, students, and administrators for taking part in this project. We would also like to thank the Experience Downtown Effingham businesses hosting portraits and Illinois Humanities who supported this project with grant funding.