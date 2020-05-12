Effingham Public Library helps job-seekers with free internet access

For those looking for work in Effingham who may not have access to the internet, the Effingham Public Library has set up single-person kiosks throughout the community with free computer and web access. Usage is first-come, first-served at the following locations:
Mondays and Tuesdays 8am-12pm: FISH, 708 S Linden
Mondays and Tuesdays: 5pm-6pm: First Presbyterian, 600 W Temple, Effingham
Tuesdays and Wednesdays 8am-12pm: Church of the Nazarene, 16236 N Nazarene Rd, Effingham (English and Spanish)
Thursdays and Fridays 8am-12pm: Centenary United Methodist Church, 203 E Grove Ave, Effingham
For more information, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464.