Effingham Public Library encouraging, rewarding winter reading

Through the end of January, Effingham Public Library is participating in Beanstack’s “Fifth Annual Winter Reading Challenge”, sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group. “Read for a Better World” encourages readers of all ages to explore diversity, empathy, and action through literature.

The library is challenging the community to read 21 days during the month of January and keep track of their reading online. And if you don’t start tracking it in time, that’s okay–you can still get credit for pages read earlier in the month.

The goal is to have 200 people finish the challenge. Get started with the Effingham Public Library here.