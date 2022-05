Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)



EffingHAM-JAM on Friday, July 22 – Saturday, July 23 in Downtown Effingham. Right now, we are accepting applications for:

-amateur teams for the Hometown Throwdown (Friday)

-professional bbq teams affiliated with the Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS)

-vendors (food (sweet, savory, delicious), non-alcoholic beverages, merchandise (crafts, artisans, clothes, etc.), and activities (family friendly) (Friday & Saturday)

-volunteers (Friday & Saturday)

Effingham County Chamber

903 N Keller Dr., Effingham, IL 62401

http://www.EffinghamCountyChamber.com